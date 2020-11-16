6 actors, one voice

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The digital space may have made the world a smaller place, but theatre artistes still look at the physical stage to derive the satisfaction of emoting. Now, six citybased theatre artistes have come together for a project called Play at Yourspace, where they shun the digital space to perform live for smaller audiences of 18-20 people every weekend.

Avantika Gautam

The project that they are working on currently is An Aurat Alone, a series of 20 monologue one-act plays, originally written by Italian playwrightactor Dario Fo and his wife Franca Rame, which has been adapted to reach out to the Indian audience.

They are presently sticking to weekend shows and invite-only performances. The monologues speak about the bias that women go through in the society. Though written decades ago, the topics are still relevant in today’s times, says Shikha Chowhan, one of the artistes. “All the performing artistes are women and the topic was very close to us. We have been working on this project for seven months.

Doing it in a digital space would not have done justice to it,” says Chowhan, adding that the actors were allowed to pick monologues that they related to the most. To personalise the plays further, they are also doing it in their respective local languages -- Gujarati, Tamil, Hindi, Bihari and Marwari. “We didn’t want language to be a constraint.

Sometime, it’s your mother tongue that you would be the most comfortable in to express your feelings,” adds Chowhan. The other reason for performing in a physical space is to bring attention to struggling artistes during the pandemic. “It’s heartbreaking to see their condition. In order to support them, we do take open contributions so that we can hire more members for the team,” adds Chowhan.