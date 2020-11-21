Anjali to star opposite Shivarajkumar in Shivappa

By Express News Service

South Indian actor Anjali is going to star opposite Shivarajkumar in Shivappa, the upcoming movie directed by Vijay Milton. Confirming the development, producer Krishna Sarthak told CE that they were in talks with a few heroines, and now, Anjali has been finalised.

The actor, who has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films, made her Kannada debut with Honganasu and later followed it with Rana Vikrama, directed by Pavan Wadeyar, in which she was paired opposite Puneeth Rajkumar.

Shivappa will be her third outing in Sandalwood, in which she will be sharing screen space with the Century Star. “If all goes as per plan, she will be joining the team in the first schedule, which begins on Nov. 23,” says Krishna Sarthak.

Umashree to come on board Shivappa

Shivappa has a host of noted actors, including Dhananjay, Pruthvi Ambaar and Shashikumar, as part of the cast, and the latest to come on board will be Umashree. The senior actor, who is back on silver screen after five years with Ratnan Prapancha, has now signed her next project. According to the producer, Shivappa will have Umashree featuring in a major role. The action-packed commercial entertainer will show Shivarajkumar in three looks. It will have Anoop Seelin composing the music.