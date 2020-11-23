A director should do what he wants for the film, and I do what it takes: Samyukta Hornad  

By Express News Service

The title Arishadvarga sounds complex, and so is the movie, say Samyukta Hornad, who plays one of the lead roles in Arvind Kamath’s upcoming directorial that also stars Avinash, Mahesh Bunda, Sripathi Manjanabailu, Aravind Kuplikar, Nanda Gopal and Gopalkrishna Deshpande.

With the film’s music composed by Harithas, and Balaji Manohar as the cinematographer, its trailer won a lot of appreciation, ahead of the movie’s release on Novemvber 27.

“Arishadvarga means ‘Your inner demons’. This is a murder mystery, but it has not been treated like one. It also has mysteries between relationships. There are five-six main characters, and you see them around this house, where you also see their different sides, and how they go about solving the mystery. There is drama as well. That’s how this film becomes quite complicated and interesting, like the title,” says Samyukta, who plays the role of Sakshi, a greedy aspiring actor.

Scroll through this actor’s profile, and it is apparent that she enjoys playing complicated roles. She admits that characters with darker shades interest her a lot.

“I like being part of the chaos,” says Samyukta, and adds, “I enjoy being on the sets that are more like wedding functions — so many things happening and a lot of confusion — I love that kind of atmosphere. I don’t like to just wear makeup and act, and am more interested in what everyone is putting from their side to the movie. When Arvind approached me and gave me the script, I asked for two days before I said yes. The reason was that when I went through the story, the director had also talked about certain camera shots that he had planned, which explained his dedication towards the project. I think a director should do what he wants, and I will do what it takes. I experienced this kind of process during the making of this film,” she says.

Talking about the complexity of conveying such a subject to the audience, Samyukta points out, “The problem is that we always underestimate the intelligence of the audience, especially Kannadigas. We want to associate ourselves with smart things, but when you don’t give that, they don’t think about it so much. The best part about the film is that even though the director has come up with a complicated story, he makes it very simple for the viewers. That’s the beauty of cinema. It is a subject that every household will connect with and enjoy.”