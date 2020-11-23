Rakshit Shetty, '777 Charlie' team enter last phase of shooting in Kashmir

Home Entertainment Kannada

A still from 777 Charlie

A still from 777 Charlie

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty and the team of 777 Charlie are entering the last lap of shooting, with the crew heading to Kashmir to film the final schedule. Director Kiranraj K has reached the Valley, and Rakshit Shetty, along with 56 members, will be joining the sets on Nov. 26.

“We plan to shoot the climax in five days, for which we require heavy snowfall, and that kind of a setting will be seen only by December-end. So right now, we will be shooting the portions that require less snow, and come back to shooting the last bit by the year-end, and when we will be completing the entire picture,” says Kiranraj, adding that they have taken all precautions and safety measures, and the shooting will take place in a safe zone. 

“We have sought permission during the shooting hours,” he says.

There are a lot of expectations from this adventure comedy drama, which brings together Rakshit Shetty and Kiranraj for the first time. It is presented by Pushkar Films and produced by GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty under the banner of Paramvah Studios.

It has dialogues written by Abhijit Mahesh, while Nobin Paul and Aravind Kashyap are handling the music and cinematography, respectively. 

​The cast also includes Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, and Sangeetha Sringeri. The film also marks the Kannada cinema debut of south Indian actor Bobby Simha, who will feature in a pivotal role.

