Sriimurali gears up for third schedule of MadaGaja from Dec 1 in Bengaluru

Director Mahesh Kumar, who is planning to film major fight sequences and talkie portions now, is coming up with a huge set at a whopping cost

24th November 2020

Actor Sriimurali. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

Team MadaGaja had completed the second schedule of the shooting in October, and they will now resume the third phase from Dec. 1 in Bengaluru. The family action entertainer stars Sriimurali. Director Mahesh Kumar has planned to film major action block sequences for which the team is coming up with a huge set at two places —HMT factory and Minerva Mills — at a whopping cost. It will be created by art director Mohan B Kere.

Mahesh Kumar

The film is produced by Roberrt producer Umapathy S Gowda, who will be collaborating with the actor and the director for the first time. MadaGaja is the second film of Mahesh, who made his debut with Ayogya. The project has been bankrolled by Umapathy Films. Its shooting began in Varanasi, where some crucial portions were filmed. About 60 per cent of the shoot has been completed now. 

MadaGaja has Ashika Ranganath playing the female lead opposite Sriimurali. The film consists of a huge cast, and will see Jagapathi Babu featuring as an antagonist. Noted south Indian actor actor Devayani is making her comeback in Kannada cinema after a gap of 20 years with this movie.

It has cinematography by Naveen Kumar and music composed by Ravi Basur. The album will consist of four songs, and lyrics for two tracks have been written by Chethan Kumar, while the other two songs will be penned by Ravi Basrur and Kinnal Raj.

