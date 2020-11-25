Looking to release Pogaru on December 25 or January 14: Director Nanda Kishore

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nanda Kishore, who has completed the entire shooting for Pogaru, is currently busy with the post-production work, which is going on at a brisk pace. The director has two dates in mind to release the film, which stars Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna.

“I am looking at the options of bringing it out on December 25 or January 14,” says Nanda Kishore, adding, “This pandemic has brought the film industry to a standstill, and I feel this is the right time to jump-start and treat the audience to a good entertainer. Somewhere somebody has to take the call, and since I am well prepared and confident about my film, I am looking forward to releasing it on either of these dates.”

He is now waiting for the production house to take a call. The makers want to cash in on the year-end seasonal holiday and the upcoming New Year, or the festive occasion of Sankranti.

The film to be out in Kannada and Telugu is produced by BK Gangadhar and portrays Dhruva Sarja as a notorious character.

Rashmika, who is sharing screen space with the Action Prince for the first time, will be seen in the role of a professor. The action commercial entertainer comprises a host of actors, including Dhananjay in a pivotal role, along with Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna and Kuri Pratap.

The cast also includes international bodybuilders Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas and Jo Linder who will all feature in major climax sequences, which is said to be one of the film’s highlights.

Chandan Shetty, who has composed the music for Pogaru, is basking in the success of the Karaabu track.

The movie has Vijay Milton handling the camera work, while the background score is by V Harikrishna.

Nanda Kishore is simultaneously preparing for his next, Dubaari, for which he is teaming up with Dhruva Sarja again. The family mass entertainer is being bankrolled by Uday K Mehta.