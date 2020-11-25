Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 getting close to completion 

By Express News Service

Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, bankrolled by Hombale Films, is close to completion. The final shooting schedule will begin this week, and go on until mid-December. The film’s shooting began on August 26, while Yash joined the sets on October 8.

Director Prashanth Neel and his team will now be travelling to Hyderabad, where they will be filming some crucial shots.

According to sources, Sanjay Dutt is likely to join the sets on December 6 to complete the remaining portions. Post the massive success of KGF Chapter 1, which was released in five languages, Yash has become a household name across India. Fans have now been waiting for two years to see what Chapter 2 brings for them.

“Everyone, including the Rocking Star, is excited that the shooting of KGF Chapter 2, which has been in the making for a long time, is getting close to completion after the long pause caused due to the pandemic,” says a source.

The big-budget period drama produced by Vijay Kiragandur stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. It also features Prakash Raj, Vasishta Simha, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, B Suresha, and TS Nagabharana in important roles.

KGF Chapter 2 has Ravi Basrur and Bhuvan Gowda handling the music and cinematography, respectively. The mass entertainer is being distributed by KRG Studios in Kannada, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in Hindi, Vaarahi Chalana Chitram in Telugu, and Vishal Film Factory in Tamil.