Ganesh’s Tribble Riding to enter second shooting schedule on Nov. 30

By Express News Service

Ganesh seems to be on a smooth journey with Tribble Riding. This was the first film that the Golden Star began shooting post lockdown, when he joined the sets on Oct. 19. He has completed filming some crucial portions in Chikkamagaluru.

The team shares a fresh still of the actor from the film, who will now enter the second shooting schedule, which will stretch for 20 days in Bengaluru, starting from Nov. 30. The family comedy entertainer directed by Mahesh Gowda, stars three heroines -- Megha Shetty, Rachana Inder and Aditi Prabhudeva. Joining this schedule will also be Ravi Shankar.

The film, filled with elements of comedy, love, action and emotions, is bankrolled by Ramgopal. It has Sai Kartheek composing the music, and Jai Anand handling the cinematography. The film comes with a host of actors, including Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Kuri Pratap, and senior actors like Umesh and Dingri Nagaraj.