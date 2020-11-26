Home Entertainment Kannada

Ganesh’s Tribble Riding to enter second shooting schedule on Nov. 30

The film, directed by Mahesh Gowda, stars three heroines -- Megha Shetty, Rachana Inder and Aditi Prabhudeva 

Published: 26th November 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ganesh seems to be on a smooth journey with Tribble Riding. This was the first film that the Golden Star began shooting post lockdown, when he joined the sets on Oct. 19. He has completed filming some crucial portions in Chikkamagaluru.

The team shares a  fresh still of the actor from the film, who will now enter the second shooting schedule, which will stretch for 20 days in Bengaluru, starting from Nov. 30. The family comedy entertainer directed by Mahesh Gowda, stars three heroines -- Megha Shetty, Rachana Inder and Aditi Prabhudeva. Joining this schedule will also be Ravi Shankar.

The film, filled with elements of comedy, love, action and emotions, is bankrolled by Ramgopal. It has Sai Kartheek composing the music, and Jai Anand handling the cinematography. The film comes with a host of actors, including  Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Kuri Pratap, and senior actors like Umesh and Dingri Nagaraj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
Video
Diego Maradona holds up his team's trophy after Argentina's 3-2 victory over West Germany at the 1986 World Cup final match at Atzeca Stadium in Mexico City. (Photo | AP) 
RIP Legend: Maradona reunites with hand of god
Police personnel use water canons on farmers to stop them from crossing the Punjab-Haryana border during 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws, near Ambala. (Photo | PTI)
Farmers March: Cops fire tear gas at Haryana border, protesters try to break through barricades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp