Mane Number 13 ready to spook viewers

By Express News Service

Mane Number 13, directed by Vivy Kathiresan, is about five friends who go on a spooky journey and how their curiosity makes their lives more difficult. The bilingual, also made in Tamil as 13 Aam Number Veedu, is getting released on Amazon Prime on Thursday. Bankrolled by Krishna Chaitanya, who produced films such as 6-5=2, Karva and Dia, the film features Ramana, Sanjeev, Chethan Gandharva, Aishwarya Gowda, Praveen Prem and Varsha Bollamma as lead characters.

“The subject of the movie as well as the director was referred to me by actor Ramana. I did not pick up this topic going by my previous hits and the luck I saw with the horror genre. I was confident about the content,” says the producer.

Krishna is known as one of the few producers who like to bring on board newcomers, and this is yet another film that brings in a bunch of freshers. “The big thing about Mane No. 13 is that the director has brought in a twist every 10 minutes.

Whatever the viewers think might happen, is not what unfolds,” he says, adding that with the present situation, one should be thankful to have the OTT platforms to release content, and that it is a more like gamble. “Having said that, whether on OTT or theatre, reaching out to the audience is the main factor,” he adds.

Director Vivy Kathiresan has shot the entire film in one house, with just 10 minutes captured in the forest. “According to Krishna, films titled after the number 13 have been lucky and hits, and he hopes that the same will be the case with this film as well,” says the director, adding,

“No. 13 is associated with ghost stories, and that is one of the reasons we considered the number as the title. But that apart, the film connects with suspense and thrill, and it depends on audience perceptions.”

Mane Number 13 has cinematography by Sandeep Sadashiv and music by A M Sha. J F Castro has handled the editing.