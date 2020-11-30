Demand rises for Hindi dubbing rights of  Darshan’s Roberrt

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Darshan-starrer Roberrt, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, has already made a big pre-release business through the audio, digital, and satellite rights.

According to the latest buzz, there has been a rising demand for the Hindi dubbing rights of the movie, with the price offered said to have reached nine-digit figures in rupees. Films starring Darshan have always fetched a good demand in the Hindi cinema market.

However, producer Umapathy S Gowda, who is also distributing the film, is yet to take a decision. “Yes, we are flooded with inquiries from production houses who are keen to buy the Hindi dubbing rights, but I am yet to take a call,” the producer said, adding that details will be revealed when the deal is closed.

Along with the Challenging Star, the action entertainer with elements of emotions and family drama boasts of an ensemble cast. It has Asha Bhat making her debut as the female lead. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, who is sharing screen space with Darshan for the first time, and Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Shivaraj K R Pete and Chikkanna in prominent roles. Arjun Janya has composed the music while DOP Sudhakar S Raj has handled the camerawork.

Roberrt, which was initially planned for release on April 9, was postponed due to the pandemic, and there were reports of the production house looking for a Christmas release. However, the decision has been ruled out, and they have now decided to release it when the government gives permission for increased occupancy in theatres. The production house has also confirmed that the film will be released in theatres first, and simultaneously in different languages.