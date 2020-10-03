‘Bollywood is undefendable, there’s exploitation, politics’: 'Hunterrr' actor Gulshan Devaiah

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

Whether it’s KC from Shaitan, Bhavani from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela or Mandar Ponkshe from Hunterrr, actor Gulshan Devaiah has given some remarkable performances in Bollywood, which he feels fortunate to be a part of. Among the versatile characters he played for the big screen, what remains common is his love for acting.

Devaiah will be going live on ‘Let’s Talk Art!, speaking about theatre, from Bangalore Little Theatre’s social media pages on Saturday. Ahead of which, he told CE that his like for keeping it stress-free when he approaches a role. “I think most actors like to shine in a given scene and there comes the pressure. Personally, I don’t like acting under pressure. However, I used to give into it in my early days, not because I had a bad understanding of the craft but because I was inexperienced in the field. When you work in a couple of projects, the ease sets in,” says Devaiah, adding that he feels the more composed he is, the better he can focus on his role’s preparation.

Giving a sneak-peek into the Bollywood industry, he mentions that it become difficult to maintain the humility that they pose in the beginning of their career. “People get used to being treated in a certain way on sets. There is a hierarchical culture that the industry has cultivated. I have heard that it’s even more in television, though I have zero experience about it, though I have been on the sets. For example, directors would get their feet touched,” reveals Devaiah. He adds that it’s important for actors to be conscious that it’s not real.

The starry world of Bollywood, which is a dream industry to work in for many people has suddenly gained limelight for the wrong reasons – camps and narcotics. Devaiah does not want to defend the things that are true, he says, adding, “In many aspects, Bollywood is undefendable. There is exploitation, there is a lot of favouritism and politics. There is uncertainty too. Merit can’t exist here. Many come here expecting it since they work hard, and when they don’t get it, it creates friction. That’s why we are in this situation now,” says Devaiah, adding that he is trying not to get emotional about the situation, and is trying to look at the situation from a distance to understand it better.

Though this year has seen many unexpected turns of events in the entertainment industry, it was supposed to be one of the busiest years for Devaiah, with three films and series in his list. Unfortunately, two of them have been postponed. But he has no complaints, and is looking forward to his mystery drama, Footfairy, which is going to be premiered on &tv, on October 23. While he is a known face in Bollywood, he is yet to do any project in the Kannada film industry, and hopes to break that jinx soon. “Rishab Shetty’s movies are mainstream but content-based, not hero-based. He seems to be interesting and I like the way he thinks. Cinematic expression is important to him,” signs off Devaiah.