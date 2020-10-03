I’d never go behind a certain filmmaker to force them into making a film for me: Abishek Ambareesh

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

To mark Abishek Ambareesh’s birthday, the makers of his next film, Bad Manners, are planning to release a 30-second teaser.

The Amar actor, who turns 27 on Saturday, generally rings in his birthday by seeking the blessings of his parents.

“Of course this year, I will have to make do with my mother. But I know my father’s blessings will always be there for me,” says Abishek.

When asked about the surprise gift from the mother, a proud Abishek says, “She (Sumalatha Ambareesh) is a very busy woman, she is a Member of Parliament, and she has a lot of children to think about and not just me. I don’t expect anything, but blessings from her.

In this interview with CE, Abishek speaks about lockdown lessons, as he is eagerly looking forward to starting shooting for Suri’s upcoming directorial, Bad Manners.

Birthday celebrations best celebrated with fans, who are my friends Abishek, who calls his fans as his friends, says his birthday celebration does not feel complete without them.

“We are in a stage where we have been having limited public interaction and most of my friends have been very understanding. However, there is this bunch, who want to come and wish, and I couldn’t say no to. We will try our best to enforce social distancing norms, and make sure to be as safe as possible,” mentions Abishek, who isn’t new to grand birthday celebrations.

“My dad’s fans have been so loving that they are celebrating my birthday from my teenage days. They did so when I was still a school going student, and even when I was still thinking to step into films. They would treat me like they would treat my father. They have given me all the love in the world. Every year it’s been a norm that I spend time with them on the day of my birthday.

Last year, we couldn’t do it because it was my dad’s first death anniversary. However, this time, despite the pandemic, we cannot refuse some of them to come. The young fan friends of mine and my dad’s fans who are a bit older are coming together and they have planned my celebration. I have no idea what they are upto, but I have requested they take safety measures,” he says.

Lockdown; a period of reflection and introspection

“Lockdown was a great period of reflection, and introspection for many many people and not just me,” says Abishek. “It is the universe’s way of saying that all of us should be mindful of our health. Moreover, it is not just physical, but mental health is also equally important. With the pandemic, the lockdown and so many issues, mental health issues are something that should be discussed and debated, and something that should be shared more with the public,” he opines.

Video games is Abishek’s secret addiction

Apart from acting, gaming is one other passion for Abishek. “If I have time in hand, I can sit up to 48 hours playing video games with no food, nor water. I have been like this for years, and it was one of dad’s biggest complaints that I am always sitting in front of the TV. Video games are my secret addiction,” says Abishek.