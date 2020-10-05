'Spooky College' to begin shoot from November first week 

By Express News Service

Spooky College, the title of Bharath G’s upcoming directorial starring Kushi Ravi and Vivek Simha, will begin shoot in November. The psychological thriller, which brings in elements of horror and comedy is produced by H K Prakash.

A still from the film

It is made under the banner, Shree Devi Entertainers, which has previously bankrolled films like Rangitaranga and Avane Srimannarayana. The project also has on board another young talent Prithvi Rashtrakuta, who is making his acting debut as antagonist in Spooky College.

The team, which has used the lockdown period for intense workshops and reading sessions, is ready to start filing in the first week of November. With the title Spooky College and tag line ‘Admissions open’, the makers will be shooting the entire film in and around a 103-year- old college, located in Dharwad. Other parts will be shot in the dense forest of Dandeli.

The film’s music is by B Ajaneesh Loknath, and cinematography by Manohar Joshi. Apart from the lead, Spooky College also comprises senior actors, Prakash Belawadi, Hanumanth Gowda, Ragthu Raman Koppa, Vijay Chendoor, Arvind Bolar, M K Mutt and Ashwin Hassan.