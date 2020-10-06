Dhruva Sarja to spend birthday on sets of Pogaru

By Express News Service

It’s a working birthday for Dhurva Sarja who turns a year older on October 6. The actor, will be spending his special day on the sets of Pogaru, and completing the shoot of the pending introductory song, Pogaru Annanige Pogaru. The actor took to social media, where he expressed his desire of not wanting to celebrate his birthday this year and requested fans not to gather in front of his house.

Instead, he suggested they wish him from where ever they are. got hold of a fresh still from Pogaru, which shows Dhruva shaking a leg for the opening song, the music of which is scored by Chandan Shetty, and choreographed by Murali Master in his signature style. Joining the Action Prince were junior dancers, who have participated in the shoots on a grand set created at HMT by art director Mohan B Kere.

The film, directed by Nanda Kishore, will be completing the shooting of the track in two days, and will be heading for a few days of patchwork. Bankrolled by BK Gangahdar, the film has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, along with Dhananjay who features in a prominent role. The film also comprises Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna, and Kuri Pratap, as well as international bodybuilders Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas, and Jo Linder in the climax shot.

Post Pogaru, Nanda Kishore and Dhruva will collaborate for another film, which will be produced by Uday K Mehta. The script, which is now in the final stages, is likely to go on floors after the muhurath, which is planned for Vijayadashmi festival.