It is nothing great to be a hero in movies: Jagapathi Babu

In a freewheeling chat with CE, the actor who is currently in Mysuru shooting for Mahesh Kumar’s Madagaja, tells us how he’s bouncing back post the lockdown, his bonds with the fraternity and his hope for the future

Irrespective of whichever language or project he is part of, Jagapathi Babu has always added value to the end product. The actor, who has predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil, is slowly developing a strong bond with Kannada too. “I have started enjoying working in Kannada more, and I’m learning the language now. I am going to start dubbing with Robbert,” says Jagapathi, who is currently in Mysuru shooting for Mahesh Kumar’s Madagaja. Jagapathi is teaming up with producer Umapathy Gowda for the second time through this project.CE caught up with the actor for a conversation, where he talked about his love for Bengaluru city, learning Kannada, finding a friend in Darshan, the pandemic, and his Bollywood prospects.

Excerpts

‘My affection for Bengaluru is from the time I was a student in Chennai’

“As a student, I would live in Chennai, and would travel to Bengaluru every other week. I would take the Bangalore Mail and leave by the Brindavan Train in the morning. I wanted to be here even if I got to spend just two to three hours in the city. I would spend the summer holidays here because my aunt and uncle live here. My affection towards the city is from then, says the actor, who makes a special mention about Kannada people. “Basically Kannada people are very innocent, and they have a pure fascination about stardom,” says Jagapathi. He further says that actor Rakshita has been a ‘godmother’ and guide for him.

‘I go with producer Umapathy for his judgement and taste’

After Robbert, Jagapathi Babu is teaming up with producer Umapathy for Madagaja. “There are other projects which were offered, but I couldn’t take up because of date issues. But with Umapathy, what I found is, he is good with his work. As a producer, he spends where he has to spend, and at the same time, he is hands-on with the project,” says Jagapathi, adding, “His banner and he will grow. I would go with him for his judgement and taste, and his sincerity towards his projects.”

‘I’m much older than Darshan, but we both are friends’

Jagapathi says that actor Darshan with whom he has associated with Robberrt has been very sweet to him. “Although both Darshan and me aren’t exactly the talkative kind, we gelled well,” says the actor, adding, “I talk less, and my conversation with people is only when I have something to talk about. I don’t force myself to talk. He was initially to himself, and with time, we bonded. Though I am much older than him, I would say we both are friends. I have heard of his good nature and service-oriented mindset. Also, I have just started interacting with Sriimurali, and he is also a sweet person. Generally, I don’t have issues with anybody unless they act up bad. Some people get carried away and act up and I don’t like talking to them,” he mentions.

Take on pandemic, and its impact on entertainment

“Pandemic may come and go, but we need to move forward. Of course, we need to follow the government rules and be cautious. Till lockdown was relaxed, we did not get out of our houses. One can’t get scared and sit at home, all our life. Secondly, this is not something, which we will know whether it will get over in 2 to 3 months. So, I say, when it comes it comes. Till now, I don’t have it, so that’s good,” says the actor for whom cinema is not just entertainment but is a magic world that people won’t let go of cinema that easily.

“Maybe a big screen or a small screen may take over, but cinema will go on and nothing will stop. I have signed 19 films and have been working from Sept. 2 every day in small gaps. I have been travelling to different cities juggling with various projects. I have mingled with at least 7,000 people. Touchwood, I’m still surviving. If you get it, just rest for two weeks, you will be fine. That’s the way we have to take it,” adds the actor who feels relaxed after the six-month break. “It was a proper holiday, which I couldn’t take normally and I could get a chance to do a lot of Yoga and meditation. I found time to discover myself more, and it has helped me to behave myself even better -- in every which way, I conditioned myself, and realised it it is all in the mind. I enjoyed my time at home, and now I’m enjoying my time at the sets.”

Anticipating good times come later

The 125-odd-films old actor is happy that his career in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada took off after a while. “My initial films flopped. Life is like that, and that’s a good thing. I prefer a good time to come later than a bad time. If I hadn’t had the flops at the end of my career as a hero, I wouldn’t have landed the variety of roles I’m doing right now. Everything happens for the good,” says Jagapathi, who was reminded of his conversation with Amitabh Bachchan during the making of Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa. “I told him that we have a very similar journey — the initial flops, voices being rejected, having a slew of hits, bankruptcy, and then making it to small screens.

To which, he mentioned that’s the way life has to be, and only then we can learn, which is very true,” says Jagapathi, who said that his first two films in Kannada didn’t do that well, and he is now looking forward to Roberrt, which will be a sure-shot hit, and followed by Madagaja. “I liked the way Roberrt director Tharun Kishore Sudhir handled the project, and the camerawork of Sudhakar S Raj is something to watch out.”

Hero is meant to be in real, not on screen

Jagapathi is enjoying this phase of his career, where he is getting to explore a variety of roles, and enabled him to be an actor which he wouldn’t have enjoyed as a hero. “I am certainly enjoying playing various roles. I will be responsible as an actor, but not entirely responsible for the final product. Earlier, there was a time, I would return the money to producers when they would say they were in trouble. I don’t have that issue now. I am an actor, not a hero,” says Jagapathi, who thinks it is more important to be a hero in real life than in reel life. “Nothing great to be a hero in movies. The various characters have enabled me to explore with various directors and top actors from every industry, which is something I wouldn’t have got if I remained as a hero,” says Jagapathi, who mentions a prospective Bollywood foray by the end of this year of 2021