Upendra’s pan-India Kabza to release in two parts

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

A lot of buzz surrounds Upendra-starrer Kabza, and the latest update coming from director R Chandru is that one of the most anticipated multi-lingual gangsta dramas will now be out in two parts. A bunch of writers from well-noted director Vijendra Prasad’s team are currently in Bengaluru to fine-tune the script. “Initially, we had just one film in mind, but the team which made use of this pandemic time has brought in more thoughts and inputs to the table. It is shaping up well, and we have decided it’s best for Kabza to be made in two parts,” says Chandru, adding, “I have discussed about part 2 with Upendra too, and he is excited. I will be soon giving a reading to the actor.”

A still from Kabza

Kabza will be a pan-Indian film releasing in seven languages and will be shot in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, and will be dubbed and released in Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali. However, Chandru clarifies that even though the writing team is getting ready with two parts, he will be shooting for part one first.

Going by the initial plan, the team of Kabza was supposed to resume shoot in September end. It was supposed to begin with a huge jail set-up at Minerva Mills where the director planned to start filming with a major action block sequence. However, it has been postponed to November, as the current focus is on bettering the script, says Chandru.

This is the second collaboration between

Chandru and Upendra after I Love You. Kabza, backed by MTB Nagaraj under Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments banner, is a period drama and features Upendra in the role of an underworld don.With a host of actors, including Naveen, Jaya Prakash, Kaat Raju, Subbaraju, Avinash and M Kamaraj, the makers are yet to finalise the heroine. Ask the director and his one-line answer is: “I am in the process of zeroing-in a heroine, who is well accepted across India. An official announcement will be made when we finalise the female lead, and she signs on the dotted line.” Kabza has Ravi Basrur composing the film’s music, while Arjun Shetty will be handling the cinematography.