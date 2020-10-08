Aditi Prabhudeva turns ‘Female SuperHero’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Aditi Pradhudeva has turned ‘heroic’ in Manoj P Nadalumane horror-fantasy drama Female Superhero. Interestingly, this is one of those films which was shot during the lockdown. The team is now waiting to shoot climax sequences after which they will be ready to wrap up the entire picture.

The director, who brings with him experience of working in short films, has come up with a new concept for a Kannada film. According to the first-timer, this will be a first-of-its-kind subject in an Indian film. “Female Superhero is the rise of a superwoman, and we are planning to bring it out as a series.

The woman-centric subject will have protagonist Aditi Prabhudeva, who will initially play a regular girl, later gets to know her past and her super powers. How she makes use of her abilities and rises will be the theme of the film. It will bring in elements of horror and fantasy,” says the director, who shares a first still of Aditi in the film.

According to the director, Female Superhero made under banner, U K Productions is a technician’s film. “This film consists of a strong technical team, including cinematographer Uday Leela, editor Vijeth Chandra, and music by Ritvik Muralidhar, who have explored their skills and talents in a subject that is close to reality. There is not much use of graphics,” he says.

The entire film is shot in and around Bengaluru, and now the team is getting ready to shoot the fantasy world part. The film also sees Sunil Puranik, Prerna Kambam, and Chethan Gandharva in the supporting cast.