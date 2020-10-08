Rocky Bhai Yash to start shooting for KGF Chapter 2 from today

By Express News Service

KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, has entered the last leg of shooting, and will have Rocky Bhai Yash joining the sets from October 8. An announcement to this effect was recently made by the production house Hombale films.

Executive producer Karthik Gowda tweeted, “Yash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow. We will wrap up the film by the end of this month and proceed towards the release,” (sic).

The shoot resumed on August 26, and some crucial portions and when crucial portions were shot with Prakash Raj, Malavika, T S Nagabharana, and the film’s female lead, Srinidhi Shetty. The shoot earlier came to a halt owing to the lockdown imposed by the government in March this year.

Yash, before getting back to the sets of the much-awaited pan-India sequel, has undergone intensive training to get into his best shape and is geared up to join the sets after eight months.

“The team will resume shooting from Thursday in Bengaluru, for 3 days, and will be moving to Hyderabad, where we will wrap up the rest of the scenes by the end of October,” Karthik told CE. He also mentioned that Sanjay Dutt, who plays the role of the antagonist Adheera, will be joining the sets in Hyderabad. “Sanjay Dutt is yet to confirm the dates, but he will be coming to complete his portions,” he says.

The cast of KGF 2 also includes Raveena Tandon in a prominent role. The period drama has Ravi Basrur scoring music, Bhuvan Gowda handling the cinematography, and Shivakumar taking care of the art department.

