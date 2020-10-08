Theatre re-release of Krishna’s Love Mocktail on October 16 to test waters

By Express News Service

Actor Krishna’s debut directorial Love Mocktail, will be among the first to make it to theatres post lockdown. With the government issuing guidelines for the reopening of cinema halls from Oct. 15, producer and distributor Manjunath Gowda has taken the initiative to reconnect with the audience. He has decided to have Love Mocktail in theatres from Oct.16.

The romantic drama, jointly produced by Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, also has Amrutha Iyengar, Rachana Inder, Abhilash, and Kushi Achar. “Love Mocktail, which was having a good run in theatres before the lockdown, did well on streaming platforms and became one of the highest viewed films on OTT.

So, we thought it would be one of the best films to reconnect with the audience in theatres,” says Manjunath Gowda, adding that there’s been a demand for a re-releases, and is being decided according to audience choices.

“I distributed Love Mocktail when it was released in the month of January. This time it is an initiative taken by me, and more than anything it is like testing waters to gauge the response from cine-goers post the lockdown, and as bookings from this Friday,” he says.

Krishna, who is looking forward to watching Love Mocktail along with the audience, doesn’t consider it as a re-release. “My film was paused in theatres owing to the pandemic, and the film is back to continue on big screen.

I want people who watched Love Mocktail on OTT to reconnect with it in theatres again “ says the actor-director. Krishna was hoping to release Love Mocktail 2, but could not complete the project in time. “I will be ready with the sequel by December,” he says.