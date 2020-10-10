Home Entertainment Kannada

'Roberrt' director Tharun Kishore Sudhir launches own production house

The writer, actor and director will be co-producing Sharan’s upcoming project under his banner, Tharun Sudhir Kreatiivez to be directed by Jadesh Kumar 

Published: 10th October 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tharun Kishore Sudhir

Tharun Kishore Sudhir

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Filmmaker Tharun Kishore Sudhir has launched his own production house, Tharun Sudhir Kreatiivez, which was announced on the occasion of his birthday.Tharun was associated with various projects before he made his directorial debut with Chowka in 2017. The director’s second film, Roberrt, starring Darshan and produced by Umapathy Gowda, is now getting ready for release. 

Tharun will be co-producing Sharan’s upcoming project to be directed by Jadesh Kumar Hampi. He will also be the creative head of the film, which is bankrolled in association with Laddoo Cinemas, a production house owned by actor Sharan.

“I have been associated with Sharan since the days he was a comedian till his 100th film Rambo as a hero. I also co-produced his Rambo 2. This upcoming project, directed by Jadesh Kumar, will officially be my first production venture and it will be a new genre for both of us,” says Tharun. The team plans to start shooting for the film in November after Sharan completes Suni’s Avatar Purusha.

