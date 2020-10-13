Tom Alter’s son, Jamie Alter, to make his Kannada film debut

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The newcomer, who will star alongside Ravichandran in a period drama directed by B M Giriraj, says he is looking forward to the new beginning; the film, which has the working title, Kannadiga, will be launched on Vijayadashmi this month

Jatta director B M Giriraj, who is teaming up with Crazy Star Ravichandran for a period drama, produced by NS Rajkumar has added an interesting name in the cast. Jamie Alter will be making his Kannada film debut with the project. The director, who is exploring the journey of preservation of the Kannada language, has kept the film’s working title as Kannadiga.

The story is set in the 1850s during the British and Portuguese rule in India. Some flashback sequences will also take the viewers to the 1550s. The story is based on a true incident, and will show Ravichandran in the role of a Kannada scholar who comes from a family of writers.

It will feature Jamie Alter in the role of Reverend Ferdinand Kittel, a priest and Indologist known for procuring knowledge about the language and for producing a Kannada-English dictionary during his stay in Mangaluru, Madikeri and Dharwad. He also composed numerous Kannada poems.

Jamie is the son of noted actor Tom Alter, who was also part of the Kannada movie, Kanneshwara Rama, that was directed by MS Sathyu in 1977. Jamie, who is excited to be a part of an interesting project, says he will be flying down to Bengaluru next month, when he will begin the shooting. Jamie is no stranger to Bengaluru, having stayed in the city for four years when he was working for a company here. Recalling the days, Jamie says he knows a lot about the city. “It is nice to get back, and of course, this time on a film project,” he tells CE.

Jamie, who has worked in a handful of films, says this Kannada movie will be a fresh start. “It will all be new for me, especially because of the language, and the chance to work with a senior actor (Ravichandran) and director like Giriraj. Hopefully, it will go well, and we will have fun doing it,” says Jamie, adding, “I liked the fact that when Giriraj approached me, and when we discussed the project, all he said was that I need not take any stress, and that he is there to help me. He asked me to consider it as a new project.

He also mentioned that I should surrender myself to him, and he will take care. That way, I just have to focus on my acting.” The team plans to launch the project on Oct. 26, on the occasion of Vijayadashmi, and the shooting will begin in Chickamangaluru in November. Kannadiga will have music composed by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by GSV Seetharam.