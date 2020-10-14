'Robin Hood' brings together Suni and Pushkar Films for second time

By Express News Service

Avatar Purusha director Suni and producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah to be teaming up for the second time. The duo will be collaborating for a commercial entertainer, for which they have fixed the title as RobinHood. An announcement on this was made ahead of the director’s birthday on Wednesday. The director-producer, who have confirmed their collaboration, have not revealed details about the cast, including the hero who will be headlining the project.

Suni

However, CE has learned that the Simple Agi Ondh Love Story director will be launching a newcomer in the film. While Robin Hood is described as someone who steals from the rich and helps the poor, it’s not known if Suni has come up with a similar concept for his new venture. The project is expected to go on floors in 2021.

Suni is currently in the last phase of the shooting of Avatar Purusha. Shooting for the film, starring Sharan and Ashika Ranganath, resumed on Sept. 14 and the team is left with 20 more days of shooting. Avatar Purusha also features Srinagar Kitty in an important role as a black magician called Kumara, who hails from Odisha. It also has Sai Kumar, Sudharani and Bhavya in the cast.