Sandalwood drugs case: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai house raided by Bengaluru cops

Published: 15th October 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence is being searched by sleuths of the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Sandalwood drugs case.

The search was carried out at the actor's house as he is the brother-in-law of Aditya Alva, an accused in the case who is absconding for more than two months. Alva is the son of former Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that Aditya Alva is absconding and Vivek Oberoi is his relative. "We got some information that Alva is there (at Oberoi's house). So we wanted to check and hence obtained a court warrant. A CCB team has gone to his house in Mumbai and is searching the house," he said, adding that Oberoi may also know of Alva's whereabouts and hence the house was raided.

It is not yet confirmed whether the actor was in the house when the police arrived for the search. It is learnt that police will question Oberoi to find out whether he has information about Alva's whereabouts.

Recently, the CCB police had raided Alva's posh residence near Hebbal and seized some items. The police have also issued a lookout circular against the fugitive.

