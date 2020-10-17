Home Entertainment Kannada

Yasha Shivakumar joins Hariprasad Jayanna's Padavi Poorva

Director Hariprasad Jayanna said that the film is set in the 90s backdrop is based on a college story, and will feature five lead characters.

By Express News Service

The Hariprasad Jayanna directorial also stars debutants Prithvi Shamanur and Anjali Anish. Debutant Yasha Shivakumar is the newest addition to the cast of director Hariprasad Jayanna's Padavi Poorva. The film, which revolves around pre-university students brings in a whole lot of freshers like Prithvi Shamanur and Anjali Anish. 

Yasha Shivakumar is an engineering student, model and a Bharatanatyam dancer. "Our film is set in the 90s backdrop is based on a college story, and will feature five lead characters. We have finalised three freshers till now and in the process of finding two more talents," says Hariprasad. 

The project bankrolled by Yogaraj Bhat and Ravi Shamanur will commence from November. Padavipoorva has Arjun Janya scoring music and lyrics written by Bhatru. The film's cinematography will be handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

