Chikkanna to headline Upadhyaksha

The comedian-actor turns hero with Chandra Mohan’s directorial bankrolled by Umapathy Films and 
DN Cinemas; project to go on floors in mid-December

Published: 20th October 2020

By Express News Service

Comedian Chikkanna is making his debut as a hero with Upadhyaksha. An official announcement about the project was made on Monday, when the team also unveiled the film’s title. Upadhyaksha is a name derived from the character that Chikkanna played in the Sharan-starrer Adhakshya.

The film will be helmed by director Chandra Mohan and jointly produced by Smitha Umapathy and Nirmala Srinivas under the banner, Umapathy Films, and DN Cinemas. Chikkanna, who has featured mostly in comic roles in more than 200 films, is sticking to the comedy entertainer genre.

The production house has also finalised Arjun Janya as the music director and Sudhakar S Raj as the cinematographer. The team is currently busy with the preparation work, and in all likelihood, Chikkanna’s Upadhyaksha will go on floors in the second week of December.

