Petromax will not have Neerdose flavour: Hariprriya

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Harirprriya is director Vijayaprasad’s choice for his latest outing, Petromax, shooting for which began on Monday in Mysuru. She joins the sets along with the lead actor, Sathish Ninasam, with whom she is getting paired for the first time. Talking about the shoot, the actor says she has three reasons to be excited about it. “First, it’s the content, for which I am glad to be reuniting with the Neerdose director again. Also, I am sharing screen space with actor Sathish Ninasam for the first time,” says Hariprriya.

“When a film has Vijayaprasad as the director, and me as the actor, we know what to expect from each other. We had built a good rapport during our previous film, Neerdose. I have understood what he expects from me, in terms of performance, and how he will portray me on the silver screen. So when I was approached for Petromax, my only curiosity was about the subject that the director has come up with,” adds Hariprriya, who mentions that her character in Petromax is totally in contrast with what she has done in Neerdose.

“Petromax will not have Neerdose flavour, but the treatment by director Vijayaprasad to this film will be the same -- elements of humour that blend with emotions, a meaningful script with fresh dialogues, and a lot of layers and dimensions,” she explains. Petromax jointly produced under Sathish Pictures, Studio 18, and Petromax Pictures for which music will be composed by Anoop Seelin and cinematography will be handled by Niranjan Babu.

Apart from Petromax, Hariprriya is also part of the Kannada remake of the Telugu film, Evaru, in which she is paired opposite Diganth. She will also be working with director K Madesh for Lagaam starring Upendra. “I currently have four projects in hand and a couple of more lined up. Since I take responsibility of managing my dates, it has helped me balance my schedule between each project. I will be juggling Vijayaprasad’s and Ashok Teja’s project currently, and I will join the sets of Lagaam when they begin the shoot,” she reveals.