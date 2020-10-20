Story and feeling of being part of retro subject attracted me to 1980: Priyanka Upendra

By Express News Service

Priyanka Upendra is going back to the retro era for a period film titled 1980. Priyanka, who is currently busy shooting for Ugravatara, has taken up a suspense thriller written and directed by Rajkiran J. The latter, who has assisted direction in Savari 2, Vasantha Kaala and Missed Call, will be making his directorial debut with this project. “I consciously decided to take up a different subject, after Mummy Save Me and Devaki, and that’s why I signed Ugravatara, in which I play a cop.

Life is Beautiful will show me in a feel-good character. However, 1980 will be a different subject compared to the previous films I have done so far,” says Priyanka, adding, “The story and the element of being part of a retro subject attracted me to this project.” Called 1980 -- A Demon’s Era, it will be launched on Oct. 28, and shooting will begin in November in and around Chikamagalur.

Priyanaka has completed 50 per cent of the shooting for Ugravatara, which she says is shaping up well. “I will start shooting for 1980 from November and simultaneously complete my portions for Ugravatara. I am also working with director Gautam VP for a film that is currently under preparation work,” she says.

Made under the banner of R K Productions, 1980 will also feature Aravind Rau, Sridhar and Murali Sharma in prominent roles. The film will have Chintan Vikas composing the music and Jeevan Anthony cranking the camera.