Home Entertainment Kannada

Story and feeling of being part of retro subject attracted me to 1980: Priyanka Upendra

Life is Beautiful will show me in a feel-good character.

Published: 20th October 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Upendra

By Express News Service

Priyanka Upendra is going back to the retro era for a period film titled 1980. Priyanka, who is currently busy shooting for Ugravatara, has taken up a suspense thriller written and directed by Rajkiran J. The latter, who has assisted direction in Savari 2, Vasantha Kaala and Missed Call, will be making his directorial debut with this project. “I consciously decided to take up a different subject, after Mummy Save Me and Devaki, and that’s why I signed Ugravatara, in which I play a cop.

Life is Beautiful will show me in a feel-good character. However, 1980 will be a different subject compared to the previous films I have done so far,” says Priyanka, adding, “The story and the element of being part of a retro subject attracted me to this project.” Called 1980 -- A Demon’s Era, it will be launched on Oct. 28, and shooting will begin in November in and around Chikamagalur.

Priyanaka has completed 50 per cent of the shooting for Ugravatara, which she says is shaping up well. “I will start shooting for 1980 from November and simultaneously complete my portions for Ugravatara. I am also working with director Gautam VP for a film that is currently under preparation work,” she says.

Made under the banner of R K Productions, 1980 will also feature Aravind Rau, Sridhar and Murali Sharma in prominent roles. The film will have Chintan Vikas composing the music and Jeevan Anthony cranking the camera.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Upendra
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Video
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp