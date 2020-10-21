Home Entertainment Kannada

Anupama Gowda in talks with director Sujay Shastry for a crime thriller

The film’s story is penned by Bell Bottom writer T K Dayanand, and the title will be announced today

Published: 21st October 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 10:25 AM

Kannada actress Anupama Gowda

Kannada actress Anupama Gowda

By Express News Service

Theatre artiste and actor, Sujay Shastry, who made his film directorial debut with Gubbi Mele Brahmastra, now gets ready for his second outing, the title of which will be announced on Wednesday. The director, whose first film was a romantic comedy-drama, has conceived an edge-of-the-seat thriller for his next.

Bell Bottom writer TK Dayanand has penned the story of this film, which is likely to go on floors from December first week.

Sujay, who is currently in the process of looking for the actors, is tight-lipped about the names being considered. However, The New Indian Express has learned that the director is in talks with AA Karala Ratri heroine Anupama Gowda to play the female lead. The latter, who started her career as a child artiste with Lankesh Patrike later rose to popularity for her serial, and as a host.

She entered tinsel town with Dayal Padmanabhan’s directorial. Anupama is now looking forward to the release of Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu and her first Indie film, The Fallen, and is expected to be a part of Sujay’s directorial.  

Sujay, who is also in discussions with other actors for various roles, has brought on board cinematographer Vishwajith Rao and editor Ashik Kusugolli. The film will two have composers - Rahul Shivakumar and Ronada Bakkesh - working on the music.

