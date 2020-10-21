Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva come together for Yogaraj Bhat's directorial

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shivarajkumar teaming up with Yogaraj Bhat for a project has been in the news for some time, and now the Century Star has given a green signal to Bhatru's script. The project is expected to create a stir among fans since it will have Shivanna and Prabhudeva sharing screen space.

A confirmation about this comes from Shivanna himself, who told The New Indian Express that he has okayed the script, and that he is looking forward to working with Prabhudeva as well as the director.

"Yogaraj Bhat has penned an exceptional story. What makes the storyline unique is that he has balanced both the characters -- Prabhudeva’s and mine -- and the affection element adds a lot of weightage to the whole film," says Shivanna, adding, "Even Prabhudeva has heard the script and he has liked it."

Prabhudeva, who hails from Mysuru, is a noted actor and director in the south Indian film industry and Bollywood.

The actor is known for his role in the Kannada film, H20, in which he shared screen space with Upendra and Priyanka. He is currently busy with his upcoming directorial, Radhe, starring Salman Khan. Bhatru's as-yet-untitled project will begin in 2021.

RDX delay prompts Shivanna to start shooting for Vijay Milton's film in November

Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar has completed the shooting for director A Harsha’s Bhajarangi 2 and will start for his next project in November. Though Ravi Arasu’s RDX, made under the banner of Sathyajyothi Films, was initially in line, it has now been pushed to next year. Instead, Shivanna plans to now start with cinematographer-director Vijay Milton’s project.

“RDX has been pushed to a further date. So I will be scheduling dates for director Vijay Milton’s film produced by Krishna Sartak, which will kickstart in the third week of November. I will also be simultaneously taking up another project, details of which will be revealed when everything gets confirmed,” reveals Shivanna.