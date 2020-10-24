MG Srinivas-directed Old Monk’s Telugu remake and dubbing rights sold

By Express News Service

The shooting of Old Monk is under way, and the romantic comedy entertainer is already in demand to be made in another language. Ravi Kashyap's Starwood, and Klapboard production house have acquired the rights for the Telugu remake and dubbing of the yet-to-be-released film. Old Monk is directed by MG Srinivas, who also plays the lead role in the film.

It also features Aditi Prabhudeva, Sudev Nair, S Narayan, and Sihikahi Chandru as part of the cast. Srinivas’ last film, Birbal Trilogy: Vajramuni Case No 1, is now being remade as Thimmarasu in Telugu, and next in line will be Old Monk.

Saurabh-Vaibhav, who had composed the music for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will be doing the compositions, while Bharath Parashuram will be cranking the camera for the film. With Old Monk, RJ-turned-director Srinivas, who made his film debut with Topiwala, has conceived a story of a sanyasi who stirs up controversies, and how he falls in love.