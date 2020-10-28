Home Entertainment Kannada

Aditi Prabhudeva paired opposite Dhruwan in 'Bhagwan Shri Krishna Paramathma'

Dhruwan’s launch film will be a love story and the team plans for a full-fledged schedule from the second week of November.

Published: 28th October 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actress Aditi Prabhudeva

By Express News Service

Aditi Prabhudeva has gotten onboard Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramathma, which marks the debut of actor Dhruwan.

The film, directed by debutant Prasad BN, had a simple launch during Krishna Janmashtami, and a confirmation of Aditi’s part in the project was made at the film’s muhurath, which was held on Monday, on the occasion of Vijayadashmi.

Challenging Star Darshan sounded the clapboard, while the lead actors took their first shot. Dhruwan’s launch film will be a love story and the team plans for a full-fledged schedule from the second week of November.

Bhagwan Shri Krishna Paramathma, made under the banner of Bharathi Cine Creations, and produced by Bharath Vishnukanth.

The film will have Arjun Janya scoring the music and Advik Arya handling the cinematography. Aditi is also a part of MG Srinivas’s Old Monk, Vijayaprasad’s Totapuri, and Manoj P Nadulumane’s upcoming film, Female Super Hero.

