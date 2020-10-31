Chandan Kumar to make special appearance in 'Shrikrishna@gmail.com'

By Express News Service

Krishna’s next film, 'Shrikrishna@gmail.com', directed by Nagashekar, will see Chandan Kumar making a special appearance.

The 'Luv U Alia' and 'Prema Baraha' hero, who is also popular as a television artiste, is said to have completed the shooting of his portions.

However, details of his character are yet to be revealed. The film, bankrolled by Sandesh Productions, will be made in Kannada and Malayalam.

It will have Krishna playing the role of a steward while Bhavana appears as a lawyer. The film also has Dattanna playing a pivotal role.

'Shrikrishna@gmail.com' was launched in June while the team started shooting in September. The team has completed 70 per cent of the shooting, and the next schedule is planned in November.

The film has dialogues written by director Preetham Gubbi, while Satya Hegde is taking care of cinematography, and Arjuna Janya is composing the music.