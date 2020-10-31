Home Entertainment Kannada

Krishna to begin shooting for 'Sugar Factory' from January 2021

According to the actor, the title Sugar Factory, a romantic comedy, is the name of a pub. 

Published: 31st October 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Deepak Aras

Deepak Aras

By Express News Service

Krishna, who is currently juggling between the sets of his directorial of his sequel, 'Love Mocktail 2' and 'Shrikrishna@gmail.com', will kickstart shooting Deepak Aras’s 'Sugar Factory' from January 2021. 

The film will see this actor and director collaborating for the first time.

The title was released during Dasara. According to the actor, the title Sugar Factory, a romantic comedy, is the name of a pub. 

“Deepak Aras has come up with a unique script filled with humour, one of the good subjects I have heard after a long time. I am very excited to be a part of this film,” says Krishn a , who is looking forward to star t ing the project. 

The team is currently in the process of finalising the cast, and is said to feature three female leads. Among them one will be playing a pivotal role.

Sugar Factory’s cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje. Deepak Aras is the brother of actor, Amulya, and has previously directed Manasology. 

Krishna, who is directing Love Mocktail 2, is through with sixty per cent of the work, and the plan is to complete the film by December 2020. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandalwood Krishna Sugar Factory
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
Video
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp