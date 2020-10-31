Krishna to begin shooting for 'Sugar Factory' from January 2021

By Express News Service

Krishna, who is currently juggling between the sets of his directorial of his sequel, 'Love Mocktail 2' and 'Shrikrishna@gmail.com', will kickstart shooting Deepak Aras’s 'Sugar Factory' from January 2021.

The film will see this actor and director collaborating for the first time.

The title was released during Dasara. According to the actor, the title Sugar Factory, a romantic comedy, is the name of a pub.

“Deepak Aras has come up with a unique script filled with humour, one of the good subjects I have heard after a long time. I am very excited to be a part of this film,” says Krishn a , who is looking forward to star t ing the project.

The team is currently in the process of finalising the cast, and is said to feature three female leads. Among them one will be playing a pivotal role.

Sugar Factory’s cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje. Deepak Aras is the brother of actor, Amulya, and has previously directed Manasology.

Krishna, who is directing Love Mocktail 2, is through with sixty per cent of the work, and the plan is to complete the film by December 2020.