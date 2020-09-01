Pramod Shetty to be face of Laughing Buddha

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Laughing Buddha is a symbol of happiness, and that’s what the title of Rishab Shetty’s fourth production venture starring actor Pramod Shetty, seeks to convey. M Bharath Raj , who worked as an associate with Rishab Shetty in Sa.Hi.Pra. Shaale..., is directing this film. The producer himself took to social media to make an official announcement, on the actor’s birthday (Aug.31), as he revealed a few details along with the first look poster on Twitter. Rishab, who has established himself as a director, has taken the responsibility as a producer, and the film is coming from his banner.

Pramod Shetty

Talking about Laughing Buddha, he says, “The storyline appealed to me. Secondly, Bharath has worked with me as an associate, and when he told me about it, I felt it was very interesting. He also mentioned that Pramod Shetty suits the character, and that’s how we are coming together.”

The movie is produced under the banner of Rishab Shetty Films and Coffee Gang Studios, and is co-produced by Shrikanth and Vikas. The light-hearted comedy-drama revolves around a police constable, who lifts the spirits and brings happiness to the entire police station. The character will be played by Pramod Shetty.

“The film will trace the constable’s journey, and his family, comprising a wife, kid, and father-in-law. An incident changes his life, and all of this is captured from the police constable’s perspective,” says Bharath, who has designed the character keeping Pramod in mind. The team, who has cinematographer Deepak Yeragera on board, is planning to go on floors in October, and is in the process of finalising the rest of the star cast and the technical crew.