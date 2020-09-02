Multi-lingual film offers pour in for Kichcha Sudeep 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sudeep seems to be getting inundated with offers for pan-India projects as a gift for his birthday. The Kannada film star, who has made his presence felt across the south Indian cinema industry as well as Bollywood, has been offered a handful of projects now. The Eega actor, who has worked in Hindi films like Phoonk, Rann and Rakta Charitra made in Telugu and Hindi and Vijay’s Tamil film Pulli, a guest appearance in Baahubali -- The Beginning, Chiranjeevi’s 151st film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and the recent Dabangg 3, has now been offered a multilingual project featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran as a warrior. It is said to be India’s first film to be shot completely as a virtual production.

A still from Kotigobba 3

The yet-to-be-titled project was conceptualised and directed by Gokulraj Baskar, and he has kept in mind Sudeep’s pan-India appeal. The film will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. However, no details have been revealed about the kind of role Sudeep has been approached for. According to a source, the actor, who is currently shooting for Phantom, still has to give a green signal for it.

Sudeep has also been offered another project to be presented by Viacom 18, which will be made in Hindi and another language. “This is also a project, which is in the preliminary stages of discussion, and an official confirmation will be given once we close the deal and Sudeep signs on the dotted line,” says the source.

A teaser gift from Kotigobba 3 on Sudeep’s birthday

Kichcha Sudeep’s birthday celebration on Wednesday will be a low key affair. Ahead of the celebrations, the actor visited the Siddganga Mutt to seek blessings and he was joined by director Indrajith Lankesh, and producer Manjunath Gowda. Sudeep also posted a message for his fans, addressing them as friends, on the social media, wherein he mentioned that nothing can replace the joy of meeting his friends, who turn out in large numbers. He added that keeping in mind everyone’s health as well as his aging parents, the present situation doesn’t permit or support any large-scale celebration.

He thanked all the people who have stood by him for all these years. He also urged his fans to help people in their surroundings, calling it the need of the hour.Kichcha is currently busy shooting for Phantom. The film, directed by Anup Bhandari under the banner of Shalini Arts, was one of the first films in India to resume shooting post the lockdown. Meanwhile, fans of the actor will be treated with a special teaser of Kotigobba 3 on Wednesday. The film, directed by Shiva Karthik and produced by Surappa Babu, is getting ready for release.