Ratnan Prapancha to bring back senior actor Umashree on the silver screen

By Express News Service

After signing up Dhananjay and Reba Monica John as the lead actors in Rohit Padaki’s Ratnan Prapancha, the production house, KRG Studios, has brought back politician and senior actor, Umashree, on the silver screen. Umashree, who last appeared in Luv You Alia, will be seen on the big screen after a gap of five years. The actor played the role of the mother in Ravichandran-starrer Putnanja, which is still talked about. Ratnan Prapancha will have her play the character of a middle-class mother living in old Bangalore.

“She has an old value system, but is not orthodox. She is very naughty and innocent, like your and my mother. She lives life to the fullest, and is the queen of her life,” director Rohit says about Umashree’s role. He adds that this mother, who has her way of getting things done, is always at loggerheads with Rathna, the character played by Dhananjay. Umashree, who attended the muhurath held on Aug. 31, will be joining the shoot from September last week.

Pramod to share screen space with Dhananjay in Ratnan Prapancha

Pramod of Premier Padmini fame is also joining the cast of Ratnan Prapancha. The actor, who is currently committed to films like English Manja and 100 Monkeys, will be sharing screen space with Dhananjay. He is said to be playing a Robin Hood kind of a character -- a don hailing from North Karnataka. “It’s a very innocent and rugged character, of someone who does anything and everything to please his mother,” explains Rohit, talking about Pramod’s role. Ratnan Prapancha is jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj. It has DOP Sreesha Kuduvalli and music director Ajaneesh B Lokanth taking care of cinematography and music, respectively.