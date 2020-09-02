Home Entertainment Kannada

Ratnan Prapancha to bring back senior actor Umashree on the silver screen

The actor will be playing a middle-class mother in Rohit Padaki’s directorial starring Dhananjay and Reba Monica John, made under the banner of KRG Studios

Published: 02nd September 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Dhananjay

By Express News Service

After signing up Dhananjay and Reba Monica John as the lead actors in Rohit Padaki’s Ratnan Prapancha, the production house, KRG Studios, has brought back politician and senior actor, Umashree, on the silver screen. Umashree, who last appeared in Luv You Alia, will be seen on the big screen after a gap of five years. The actor played the role of the mother in Ravichandran-starrer Putnanja, which is still talked about. Ratnan Prapancha will have her play the character of a middle-class mother living in old Bangalore.

“She has an old value system, but is not orthodox. She is very naughty and innocent, like your and my mother. She lives life to the fullest, and is the queen of her life,” director Rohit says about Umashree’s role. He adds that this mother, who has her way of getting things done, is always at loggerheads with Rathna, the character played by Dhananjay. Umashree, who attended the muhurath held on Aug. 31, will be joining the shoot from September last week.  

Pramod to share screen space with Dhananjay in Ratnan Prapancha
Pramod of Premier Padmini fame is also joining the cast of Ratnan Prapancha. The actor, who is currently committed to films like English Manja and 100 Monkeys, will be sharing screen space with Dhananjay. He is said to be playing a Robin Hood kind of a character -- a don hailing from North Karnataka. “It’s a very innocent and rugged character, of someone who does anything and everything to please his mother,” explains Rohit, talking about Pramod’s role. Ratnan Prapancha is jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj. It has DOP Sreesha Kuduvalli and music director  Ajaneesh B Lokanth taking care of cinematography and music, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dhananjay Ratnan Prapancha Umashree
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
Video
Heavy traffic at Tank Bund as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities come to an end | S Senbagapandiyan
No DJs, street dancing: Mumbai bid farewell to Lord Ganesh without much fanfare amid COVID19
Health workers return after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi. (Photo | AP)
New worry: India's COVID-19 deaths per million shot up over 100% in a month
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp