Sandalwood drug menace: Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested after five-hour grilling

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After five hours of grilling by CCB police, actor Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested in connection with the drug menace in Sandalwood. The officials confirmed her arrest after the city police commissioner held a press meet on Friday.

The police produced her before the magistrate seeking to take her into custody for further investigation. A few other actors are likely to be detained based on her statement before the investigation officer.

The prime accused Viren Khanna has also been arrested. He used to organise big parties where drugs were consumed. He was in Delhi and two teams from the CCB went there and arrested him. He has been taken into four days of police custody.