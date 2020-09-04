Home Entertainment Kannada

Sandalwood drug menace: Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested after five-hour grilling

The police produced her before the magistrate seeking to take her into custody for further investigation. A few other actors are likely to be detained based on her statement.

Published: 04th September 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi brought in for questioning at CCB in relation to the Sandalwood drug racket case on Friday in Bengaluru

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi brought in for questioning at CCB in relation to the Sandalwood drug racket case on Friday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After five hours of grilling by CCB police, actor Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested in connection with the drug menace in Sandalwood. The officials confirmed her arrest after the city police commissioner held a press meet on Friday.

ALSO READ: Drug menace in Sandalwood: CCB detains Ragini Dwivedi after conducting searches at actress' Bengaluru residence

The police produced her before the magistrate seeking to take her into custody for further investigation. A few other actors are likely to be detained based on her statement before the investigation officer.

The prime accused Viren Khanna has also been arrested. He used to organise big parties where drugs were consumed. He was in Delhi and two teams from the CCB went there and arrested him. He has been taken into four days of police custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ragini Dwivedi Sandalwood
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Video
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp