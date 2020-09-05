Happy to see that fans have kept the buzz going for Darshan-starrer Roberrt: Asha Bhat

A Sharadhaa By

The makers of Darshan-starrer Roberrt has a surprise for the film’s heroine, Asha Bhat, by planning to reveal her first look from the film on Sept. 5 on her birthday. The model-turned-heroine, who marked her film career with the Bollywood film, Junglee, starring Vidyut Jammwal, now makes her Kannada film debut with Roberrt, in which she is paired opposite the Challenging Star. According to director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, Asha Bhat plays Amrutha, a foreign returned girl who initially sees a clash of cultures.

The actor, who hails from Shivamogga and is currently based in Mumbai, says she is happy to be receiving this surprise gift from the team. She recalls that the shoot began on her birthday last year. “It’s been one year, and the momentum has been going strong. Though I am still a nobody in the Kannada cinema industry, I am so thrilled to see the kind of buzz this film has been creating, especially among Darshan fans. I am really glad that I am associated with such a good team,” says Asha, adding, “Roberrt is a film to look forward to post the Covid pandemic.

But right now, I am also looking forward to the first look of mine to be out today.” Apart from Darshan and Asha Bhat in the lead roles, the film, made under the banner of Umapathy Films, also stars Jagapathi Babu as the main antagonist, and Devaraj, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Chikkanna and Shivaraj K R Pete as part of the cast.

Asha Bhat, who is waiting for the entertainment industry to regain full-fledged operations, is currently using her time to read new scripts for movies and web series. “I heard that shooting of Kannada films has resumed in full scale, but the Mumbai film industry is yet to roll out such plans. A lot of scriptwriters and directors have used this time to write stories, and I got to reading a handful of good subjects, but nothing is finalised,” says Asha Bhat, who is also brushing up on her language skills and also taking up online acting classes.

“The last few months, when we were locked indoors, was a learning phase, when I worked on the craft and watched a lot of fims,” she says and adds that If it was not for the pandemic, Roberrt would have been out as per the original release plans. “But now, I have to wait for some more time to talk about my next projects. Right now, all focus is on Roberrt,” she says.