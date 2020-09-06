Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhanveerah to get a 'Bumper' teaser on birthday

Team Bumper will release a teaser ahead of Sandalwood actor Dhanveerah’s birthday on September 8.

Published: 06th September 2020 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:50 AM

'Bumper' is Dhanveerah’s second film after his debut 'Bazaar'.

By Express News Service

Team Bumper will release a teaser ahead of actor Dhanveerah’s birthday on Sept. 8. The title was released exactly a year ago when the team launched the project. The film, produced by Suprith, will have the hero collaborating with director Hari Santhosh.

This is Dhanveerah’s second film after his debut Bazaar. The commercial entertainer will also see Ramchandra Raju, who came to limelight for his role of Garuda in KGF Chapter 1, in a face-off with the hero. The production house is yet to decide on the shooting schedule.

The heroine and rest of the cast are also not finalised yet, although Ajaneesh B Loknath has been brought on board to compose the music.

