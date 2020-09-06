Puneeth Rajkumar to resume shoot for 'Yuvarathnaa' with introduction song

Home Entertainment Kannada

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar will resume the shooting for 'Yuvarathnaa' on September 20 with an introduction song.

Published: 06th September 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:54 AM

By Express News Service

Director Santhosh Ananddram’s update on Yuvarathnaa has brought in some cheer to Puneeth Rajkumar fans. The Power Star will resume the shooting for the film on September 20 with an introduction song, which will be choreographed by Jaani Master.

The news was given by the director on his Twitter handle. The team, which was left with the shooting of song sequences, had even planned a schedule in March to Austria and Slovenia, which was cancelled at the last minute due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The makers have now decided to film the songs in Goa. The shooting process will take about 20 more days to reach completion.

The action commercial entertainer brings together the director-actor and production house Hombale Films for the second time.

It has been one of the most expected Kannada films of this year, and its posters and teasers have raised the expectations of viewers. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The team is almost finished with the post-production work.

Along with Puneeth, Yuvarathnaa also features Sayyeshaa, who is making her debut. Dhananjay stars as the antagonist.

The cast also includes Diganth, Sonu Gowda, and senior actors Raadhika Sharatkumar and Prakash Raj, in pivotal roles. Music has been composed by S Thaman, who has given five tracks for the film, and cinematography is by Venkatesh Anguraj.

