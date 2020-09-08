Everything is special about 'Ikkat', my lockdown debut: Bhoomi Shetty

By Express News Service

Ikkat marks the silver screen debut of Bhoomi Shetty. The actor, who became a household name with her serial, Kinnari, saw her popularity rise further with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 7. She now forays into tinsel town with a comedy-drama, in which she is paired opposite Nagabhushan, who plays the lead role.

Directed by Esham Khan and his brother Haseen Khan, who has previously directed the web series, Loose Connection, and the yet-to-be-released Hate You Romeo, Ikkat will be their first feature film, made by their production house, Haseen and Esham.

The project feels special for Bhoomi since she bagged it during the lockdown period. The subject too is about the lockdown days, for which she completed the shooting during the lockdown.

It is a story about a couple on the verge of divorce who have to stay together during the lockdown as a nasty surprise awaits them. All of this has been brought out in a lighter manner.

Sharing her experience of working in a film that is all about the lockdown, Bhoomi says it was an unexpected project that came her way, and the story was so exciting that she couldn’t refuse the offer.

“Just at a time when we were thinking we couldn’t do any work in the year 2020, shooting a film during this pandemic situation was quite an achievement. The whole shooting took place in a short period and with minimal crew, and I feel great that we succeeded in completing the project during these hard times,” says Bhoomi, who adds that the film is now in post-production stages.

Ikkat is a comedy-drama that everyone can relate to, says Bhoomi, who feels that it is a perfect story to begin her career on the silver screen.

“I don’t like to be called a heroine, and I like to be addressed as an artiste because my aim has always been to play different shades and be part of unique stories. Ikkat is a story that will connect with the common audience, and I felt good to start my film journey with this project,” says the newcomer.

Apart from the leads, the film also stars RJ Vikky, Sunder and Anand Ninasam. Ikkat has Suddho Roy and Lavith handling the music and cinematography respectively.