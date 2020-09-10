Prabhu Mundkur's first look from upcoming indie film 'The Fallen' out

By Express News Service

Urvi and Brahmi director BS Pradeep Varma has completed shooting for his first feature indie film, The Fallen, which will be out on Netflix.

The makers have now dropped the first-look of the character played by Prabhu Mundkur, who plays an important role in the film.

A major portion of the film, which is set in the future (year 4100), has been shot in Ladak and places around it. The film, which features Sathya BG and Anupama Gowda in the lead roles, is in its post-production phase and the makers are planning to team up with a studio in London for the same.

For the music, the director is teaming up with a Georgian composer. Details about this will be released soon.

The Fallen, made under Dhakka Production in association with AS Creations, also features choreographer-turned-actor Sathya BG along with Bhavani Prakash, Mayuri Nataraja, and Raghav in the cast.

The Fallen’s cinematography handled is by Anand Sudaresha. The film is about a biologist’s prediction about the sixth mass extinction and the survival of the remaining species. The story is all about these few survivors, the director revealed in an earlier intervew with CE.

Prabhu Mundkur, who made his debut with Pradeep Varma’s Urvi, says he has developed a good rapport with the director. Sharing the experience of working in his first indie feature film, Prabhu says, “Though this is my first Hindi feature film, there was a comfort zone because the entire team was from Karnataka.

It was Pradeep Varma who directed my debut, Urvi, and till date, I have been associated with him in four films.” Prabhu has also worked with the director in the musical film, Brahmi, which is yet to see its release. The duo also has another film in the kitty, titled Murphy, which is yet to go on floors.