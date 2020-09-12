Nikhil Kumar’s sports-based film titled 'Rider'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nikhil Kumar’s upcoming film has been titled Rider, which was revealed along with the action-packed first-look motion poster on Friday.

The commercial entertainer will be a sports drama helmed by Telugu director Vijay Kumar Konda, who had directed Okka Laila Kosam and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinda.

He is now joining hands with the Jaguar and Seetharama Kalyana actor.

Nikhil Kumar

The makers have completed 60 per cent of the shoot. Nikhil, who is happy with the way the film has been shaping, says if the coronavirus outbreak had not happened, it would have been released by now.

“We now have to wait for the right time to release it,” says Nikhil. The team is now left with 32 days of shooting, and Nikhil plans to resume it depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Rider has an inspirational story to tell, says Nikhil. “It is a light-hearted story, and it’s been more than 10-15 years since we came across such a subject. Vijay Kumar Konda’s entertainer comes with a lot of commercial aspects,” he adds about this sports-based subject in which the hero is a basketball player. Rider has been jointly produced by Lahari Music in association with T Series.

It has Kashmira Paradeshi making her Kannada film debut, after showcasing her skills in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi cinema.

The film has Arjun Janya’s music and cinematography by Shreesha Kuduvalli. It will also feature Sampada playing the second lead. The cast also includes Dattanna, Achyuth Kumar, Chikkanna, Shivaraj K R Pete, Rajesh Nataranga, Shobaraj, Niharika and Anusha.