Crew of Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer 'James' gears up for shooting

The crew of the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer commercial entertainer directed by Chethan Kumar recently travelled across Karnataka to finalise the shooting locations  

14th September 2020

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar is getting ready to resume the shooting for director Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathnaa from Sept. 20. It is expected to get over by Oct. 10. Meanwhile, the crew of James is getting ready to start the project. The action commercial entertainer, produced by Kishore Pathikonda, brings together director Chethan Kumar and Puneeth Rajkumar.

They had begun shooting in March with fight sequences choreographed by Ravi Varma and had even completed a schedule before the lockdown. The team, including the art director and cameraman, recently travelled across Karnataka for five days on a recce to finalise the shooting locations. In all likelihood, they will start rolling James in mid-October.

Meanwhile, music director Charan Raj, who is composing the music for a film starring Puneeth Rajkumar for the first time, is currently busy with the job. The team is also in the process of finalising the star cast, including the heroine, antagonists, and supporting characters.

According to our sources, they are planning to bring on board some well-known artistes from Sandalwood as well as other regions. James has created a buzz just with its title and posters, and there are a lot of expectations surrounding the film.

