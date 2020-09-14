Sandalwood drug menace: Actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa plead to cops for judicial custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani on Sunday pleaded with police officers to hand them over to judicial custody instead of appealing before the court for their further police custody. Police sources said that the actresses told the officers that they are tired of medical tests and repeated interrogations under police custody and want out.

Ragini’s police custody ends on Monday. Sources at the Central Crime Branch (CCB) said that with judicial custody, the duo hopes to have a better chance of getting bail. On Sunday, the CCB officials grilled a political leader in Hubballi as he was said to be in contact with Sanjanaa over the last few years. Based on the information given by her, the team interrogated the leader at his house.

Besides, the police have also found out that the actress and the political leader were in regular contact, as revealed by her phone call records. She had also saved his photos in her gadgets, the sources said. A senior police officer said that the actresses were again interrogated on Sunday by the Banasawadi police, as Ravishankar and Viren Khanna, who are allegedly involved in the drug case, were picked up recently.

At the CCB, woman police inspector Anjumala Naik and Puneeth interrogated the actors, while at Banasawadi, inspector Mohammed Siraj and Sridhar Poojar questioned their links with the male accused and whether the actors helped them in the crime.

The police also gathered information about drug-infused parties being held in their jurisdiction and surrounding areas and whether the actors and Khanna organised such parties. The police also recovered some photos of cricket players and celebrities accompanying Khanna and Sanjana at those parties, the sources said.