Home Entertainment Kannada

Sandalwood drug menace: Actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa plead to cops for judicial custody

Police sources said that the actresses told the officers that they are tired of medical tests and repeated interrogations under police custody and want out.

Published: 14th September 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel escort actor Sanjjanaa Galrani to a hospital for medical checkup after she was arrested in the drugs case in Bengaluru

Police personnel escort actor Sanjjanaa Galrani to a hospital for medical checkup after she was arrested in the drugs case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani on Sunday pleaded with police officers to hand them over to judicial custody instead of appealing before the court for their further police custody. Police sources said that the actresses told the officers that they are tired of medical tests and repeated interrogations under police custody and want out. 

Ragini’s police custody ends on Monday. Sources at the Central Crime Branch (CCB) said that with judicial custody, the duo hopes to have a better chance of getting bail. On Sunday, the CCB officials grilled a political leader in Hubballi as he was said to be in contact with Sanjanaa over the last few years. Based on the information given by her, the team interrogated the leader at his house.

Besides, the police have also found out that the actress and the political leader were in regular contact, as revealed by her phone call records. She had also saved his photos in her gadgets, the sources said. A senior police officer said that the actresses were again interrogated on Sunday by the Banasawadi police, as Ravishankar and Viren Khanna, who are allegedly involved in the drug case, were picked up recently. 

At the CCB, woman police inspector Anjumala Naik and Puneeth interrogated the actors, while at Banasawadi, inspector Mohammed Siraj and Sridhar Poojar questioned their links with the male accused and whether the actors helped them in the crime.

The police also gathered information about drug-infused parties being held in their jurisdiction and surrounding areas and whether the actors and Khanna organised such parties. The police also recovered some photos of cricket players and celebrities accompanying Khanna and Sanjana at those parties, the sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ragini Dwivedi Sanjjanaa Galrani Sandalwood drug menace Bengaluru CCB
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp