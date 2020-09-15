Nishvika Naidu bags lead role in romantic drama, Murphy

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Urvi director B S Pradeep Varma and actor Prabhu Mundkur, who are teaming up for the romantic drama titled Murphy, have finalised Nishivika Naidu as the film’s heroine. The Amma I Love You and Padde Huli actor was last seen in Gentleman starring Prajwal Devaraj. For Nishvika, who will also be seen in an important role in Gaalipata 2, this is the only project in hand.

The team has officially confirmed that she is coming on board. Murphy’s script has been penned by Pradeep Varma and co-written by actor Prabhu Mundkur. This is bringing the fresh combination of Prabhu Mundkur and Nishvika on the screen for the first time. Somanna, who is associated with Vikram Ravichandran’s Trivikrama, will be producing Murphy. The makers are currently doing the preparation work for the project and will take it on floors from Jan. 14, 2021.

This is the fourth collaboration between the actor and the director. The duo had earlier come together for Urvi, which was their debut. They followed it with Brahmi, starring Suman Nagarkar and Anoosha Shankar. The two have also teamed up for The Fallen, which will be released on Netflix. It is now in the post-production stage. Murphy will be their fourth project. The team will also include Naveen Reddy, the director of films like Akira and Relax Satya, who will be writing the dialogues. Cinematographer Yogi will be cranking the camera for the film.