Kannada actor-couple Diganth-Aindrita depose before CCB in drug case

By PTI

BENGALURU: Kannada film actors Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray on Wednesday appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the drug case.

The CCB, which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, had issued notice to the actor-couple on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the couple had said, "We have received a telephonic notice from the Central Crime Branch for an ongoing enquiry at 11 am tomorrow (Wednesday). We will be present and fully cooperate with the CCB."

The development comes a day after the police raided the lavish resort-bungalow of Aditya Alva, son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva, in the city.

The CCB has already arrested actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani along with seven others while it is on the lookout for at least seven more in this connection.