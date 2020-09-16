Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada actor-couple Diganth-Aindrita depose before CCB in drug case

The CCB, which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, had issued notice to the actor-couple on Tuesday.

Published: 16th September 2020 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada film actors Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray

Kannada film actors Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray.

By PTI

BENGALURU: Kannada film actors Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray on Wednesday appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the drug case.

The CCB, which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, had issued notice to the actor-couple on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the couple had said, "We have received a telephonic notice from the Central Crime Branch for an ongoing enquiry at 11 am tomorrow (Wednesday). We will be present and fully cooperate with the CCB."

The development comes a day after the police raided the lavish resort-bungalow of Aditya Alva, son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva, in the city.

The CCB has already arrested actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani along with seven others while it is on the lookout for at least seven more in this connection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diganth Manchale Aindrita Ray Central Crime Branch drug case Sandalwood drug racket
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Video
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp