Every work has its own value and needs to be enjoyed: Upendra

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Upendra is not celebrating his birthday with his fans on Sept. 18. The actor took to the social media to address it through a video message, where he expressed his sadness over not being able to be with his fans on this special day.

The actor also urged his fans to refrain from assembling near his house, and promised them that he would try to interact with them through Facebook Live.

The Real Star also talked about his upcoming directorial, and said he will be soon be sharing details of the project along with the title.

He is now almost done with the scriptwriting and is waiting for the right time to announce his directorial project, Upendra told CE.

Not giving a whiff about the kind of the subject or genre he is working on, he said he will announce the details of the film in 2021, which is when he also plans to start rolling it.

This apart, the makers of Kabza, directed by R Chandru, are coming up with a special poster for the actor’s birthday, which will be released by director Ram Gopal Varma.

Ask Uppi, who has taken a short break to spend time with his family, about his birthday plans, and he is quick to reply, “It’s Prajakeeya.” The actor, who has forayed into politics, believes in governance by connecting with people.

He says Prajakeeya is a lifeline, and that he enjoys spreading awareness through his party. The Ral Star, who has Home Minister ready for release, is currently juggling three projects.

While his Buddhivantha 2 is in the last phase of shooting, he has now given dates to Om Prakash Rao’s Veda Vyasa and is looking forward to resuming the shooting of R Chandru’s Kabza.

Despite so much work, Upendra feels he has a lot of time on his hands. Though the pandemic brought everyone’s life to a halt for some time, the actor-director-writer kept himself busy with scriptwriting, farming, discussions about films, and spending time with his family.

“Every work has its own value and needs to be enjoyed. The problem comes when we start comparing,” he says.

Talking about shooting for Veda Vyasa amid the pandemic and post lockdown, Upendra says, “Except for wearing masks, and adhering to safety measures, in general, I see life is coming back to normal, and I see crowds everywhere. It looks like there is no Covid fear among the public anymore.”

Everything will be special about Kabza: Upendra

Kabza, directed by R Chandru, is currently creating a lot of buzz for Upendra. “The team has adopted a Hollywood style of filmmaking for Kabza, and there is a lot of excitement surrounding this project. I feel thrilled each time I enter the Kabza set,” says Upendra. The gangster drama will be released in seven languages -- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali.

“It is shaping up well, and we hope to come out with a good product,” says Uppi, adding, “A subject like Kabza cannot be explained through words, it is an experience that should be enjoyed by all kinds of audience.”