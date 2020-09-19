Home Entertainment Kannada

Kishore Shetty of reality show fame arrested in Mangaluru for bid to sell banned drugs

Following a tip-off, Kishore and another man were arrested while they were trying to sell MDMA also known as Ecstasy

Published: 19th September 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 07:12 PM

Kishore Shetty

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Kishore Shetty of 'Dance India Dance' reality show fame and another man from Mangaluru were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday while they were attempting to sell the banned drug MDMA (methylene dioxy methamphetamine), also known as Ecstasy, near Kadri in the city.

Kishore, 30, a resident of Kulai in Mangaluru, had won the 'Dance Ke Superstar' prize on popular dance reality show 'Dance India Dance' telecast on Zee TV.

"Kishore who is a trained dancer and choreographer had also acted in a Bollywood film and is active in Mumbai. Hence we are investigating his connection with the drug racket in Mumbai too. We have received information that he was organizing parties in Mangaluru and we will investigate all angles," said Mangaluru city police commissioner Vikash Kumar during a press conference on Saturday.

Another accused Akeel Naushil, 28, a resident of Surathkal, was working abroad as a safety officer and had returned to Mangaluru a year ago. "As he was unemployed, he sourced banned drugs from Mumbai, Bengaluru and other states and sold them in Mangaluru.

Following a tip-off, the duo was arrested near Kadri Padavu area while they were trying to sell MDMA. "The accused used to source the drugs from Mumbai and sell it to the public and students here in Mangaluru," the commissioner said.

A bike, 2 mobile phones and MDMA worth one lakh were seized during the operation which was conducted by a team consisting of  CCB inspector Shivaprakash R Naik, Economic and Narcotic Wing inspector Ramakrishna and CCB PSI Kabbalraj.

