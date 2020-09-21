Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhananjay, Rachita Ram begin shoot for director S Ravindrannath's new film

The film is being made under the banner of Vikyath Chitra, and it will have the lead actors collaborating for the first time.

Rachita Ram (L) and Dhananjay

Rachita Ram (L) and Dhananjay

Dhananjay and Rachita Ram are currently soaking in the monsoon spirit. The duo has started shooting for their upcoming romantic drama, helmed by Pushkapaka Vimana director S Ravidnranath, in the coastal region of Kundapura.

The team, which began shooting on September 19, has planned the first schedule over 15 days. The film is being made under the banner of Vikyath Chitra, and it will have the lead actors collaborating for the first time. They will be seen in a retro backdrop, and are said to be playing roles in which they have not been seen before. The team has completed a photo shoot. But the makers are yet to officially reveal the film’s title. 

Dhananjay, who is awaiting the release of Yuvarathnaa and Pogaru, is left with the shooting of the climax portion for Badava Rascal, which the team plans to complete in the first week of October. The actor is all set to begin to the shoot for Rohit Padaki’s Rathnan Prapancha, and is simultaneously preparing to play the role of MP Jayaraj in the film titled Head Bush.

