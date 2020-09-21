Dhananjay, Rachita Ram begin shoot for director S Ravindrannath's new film

By Express News Service

Dhananjay and Rachita Ram are currently soaking in the monsoon spirit. The duo has started shooting for their upcoming romantic drama, helmed by Pushkapaka Vimana director S Ravidnranath, in the coastal region of Kundapura.

The team, which began shooting on September 19, has planned the first schedule over 15 days. The film is being made under the banner of Vikyath Chitra, and it will have the lead actors collaborating for the first time. They will be seen in a retro backdrop, and are said to be playing roles in which they have not been seen before. The team has completed a photo shoot. But the makers are yet to officially reveal the film’s title.

Dhananjay, who is awaiting the release of Yuvarathnaa and Pogaru, is left with the shooting of the climax portion for Badava Rascal, which the team plans to complete in the first week of October. The actor is all set to begin to the shoot for Rohit Padaki’s Rathnan Prapancha, and is simultaneously preparing to play the role of MP Jayaraj in the film titled Head Bush.